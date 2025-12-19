Lutnick Fails At Basic Math, Or Is He Just Orwellian?

Howard Lutnick's boot-licking of Trump knows no bounds.

Fox News host John Roberts acted like an actual reporter for a change and called out Trump's massive lies on lowering drug prices by using basic math.

ROBERTS: Because some of them were just mathematically impossible. Listen to what he said about bringing down the price of prescription drugs.

Listen here.

TRUMP: I negotiated directly with the drug companies and foreign nations, which were taking advantage of our country for many decades, to slash prices on drugs and pharmaceuticals by as much as 400, 500, and even 600 percent.

ROBERTS: Well, if you cut something by 100 percent, the cost goes down to zero. If you cut it by 4, 5, or 600 percent, the drug companies are actually paying you to take their product.

So it raises the question, how much of last night's speech was hyperbole, and how much was fact?

LUTNICK: No, what he's saying is, if a drug was $100 and you bring the drug down to $13, right?

If you're looking at it from $13, it's down seven times. It's not as 600 percent.

Well, but it's 700 percent higher price before. It's down 700 percent now, right?

So $13 would have to go up 700 percent to get back to the old one.

So it all depends on when you look at it.

You could say it's down 87 percent, or you could say it would have to go up 700 percent to be the same one.

So it just depends on when you look at it.