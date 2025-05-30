What Is Howard Lutnick Smoking?

Trump's gaslighting Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was at it again, this time blowing smoke up everyone's ass on how Trump's illegal tariffs are going to affect the US economy.

Lutnick made an appearance on this Thursday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox, and was asked about the three judge panel that ruled against Trump before being paused temporarily by an appeals court. Lutnick blew off the fact that one of the judges was appointed by Trump, calling him a "blue check judge," before repeating Trump's lie that he's secured $10 trillion in investments for the US. He hasn't.

INGRAHAM: Was he surprised about this three judge panel because it was a Reagan judge? It wasn't a, it was a Trump judge, and then it was an Obama judge, and it was a unanimous ruling on this court.

Was he surprised by that?

LUTNICK: Well, I think, you know, he was not happy with the panel because the, what you call the Trump judge is just one of these blue slip judges, meaning it was a Democrat judge. It was their seat, and he just approved their seat, which is the deal for those kind of things.

And you know, while we would love Ronald Reagan, you know, on trade, he just was not a strong trade guy. So, you know, I think that the president saw the panel as weak.

He's been through this kind of stuff before. I think he's confident on appeal. He's confident at the Supreme Court, and I think he knows he's going to win because he's got to protect the American people. He's got to protect the American workers.

He's got $10 trillion coming to build factories in America, and he's going to stand for the American people and he's got lots of other authorities, but I think this one's going to work and it's going to hold. You just have to get real judges.

INGRAHAM: And Mr. Secretary, the back and forth on these tariffs causing some uncertainty in the stock market. There's always uncertainty in the stock market to some extent.

S&P, Dow Jones Industrial showed some modest gains Thursday, but bond yields fell off. Investors were looking for some safe haven assets, I guess.

This uncertainty that Wall Street is always complaining about, and you're from Wall Street, is that the proper focus here, or is it the long term growth possibilities in this country as a result of these robust economic policies?

LUTNICK: You've got it dead right. I mean, the economic growth that Donald Trump is driving here, right, he's got $10 trillion worth of factories being built.

That's huge economic growth that probably grow the economy 50 percent faster than would have otherwise grown.

And then you've got the ability for us to export, right? We're growing our ability to export. Each and every one of these countries allows us to have market access.

You know what that means? It means our farmers, our ranchers, our fishermen, our manufacturing can sell, finally sell overseas. Our car manufacturers, everybody can finally sell fairly overseas.

You could see the US economy double its growth rate under Donald Trump because of these policies, so I think that's what you've got to look at.

Yes, does changing the world's trade policies take a little time and create a little uncertainty? Of course it does, but 77 million Americans elected Donald Trump to do exactly what he's doing, and he's going to stay this course and get it done for America.