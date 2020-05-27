Media Bites
Hey Laura Ingraham: Are Overflowing Hospitals In Alabama 'Light At End Of The Tunnel'?

Laura Ingraham has a stopwatch running on her career and it ends when Trump leaves the White House, so she's pushing the "COVID is only hurting the president" baloney.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago
Seriously, why hasn't #FoxNews pulled the plug on The Laura Ingraham Show? Who among the network brass thinks they must have a white nationalist quack medicine pusher with practically no advertisers on the air? Is it just to make Trump happy?

Tick tock.

Anyway, she's following the network script on insisting that the pandemic lockdown is all about hurting "the president's" chances for re-election. And how that's so unfair of that virus to pick a side.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Today the Dow jumped 500 points, almost closing above 25,000. Consumer confidence is rising. Investors across the board are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. And Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi's all run by pretty conservative governors. Well, you see, their life is finally getting back to normal. Even California's lockdown lover, Gavin Newsom, he's under pressure from lawsuits from small business owners and people in the faith community. And he has had to ease up also.

And as for those blue state governors, that just won't accept yes for an answer. Well, don't believe for a second their fraudulent justifications that it's all for your own safety. You know, they always say that when they're taking away your constitutional rights, but it's becoming more obvious by the day that these power-hungry governors and radical mayors are endangering their state's futures and will eventually see their states left behind.

There's no good reason to keep any part of the country completely closed unless that is, you don't want America to recover, at least while Trump is president," Ingraham said. "An article in Politico, you may have heard of it, reported over the weekend that Democrats are privately freaking out -- yes, you heard that right -- that the American economy will be in a massive recovery mode come the fall...

Deep down, it seems like they're rooting against life getting better for American families, rooting for Americans to remain unemployed.

She forgot to mention that Alabama's hospitals are now full of COVID patients before digging at Blue State Governors again.

