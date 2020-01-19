Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Eric Trump Lies That His Family Got 'Out Of Business' When His 'Father Became President'

Fox's Laura Ingraham and Eric Trump had the gall to attack the Bidens for nepotism while lying about his family "getting out of business" when his father became president.
By Heather
2 hours ago by Heather
Views:

During a segment on this Friday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox, Ingraham and Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, Eric Trump, had the gall to go after the Bidens for nepotism, including some new attacks on Biden's brother Frank for a failed charter school venture in Florida.

Trump also repeated the lie that he's continually been allowed to tell on Fox -- that his family "got out of business" when his father became president, when in fact the opposite is true, as GQ described in detail in October: How Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump Have Profited Off Their Dad's Presidency.

Here's a portion of the transcript from the segment above via Media Matters:

LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): Eric, you've made all of the money, and then your family went into politics, not you, but these folks are doing it the other way around. They had no money, they went into politics, and then their family members cashed in.

ERIC TRUMP: It's kind of interesting how that works. They all get into business when their father becomes vice president, or their brother becomes vice president. We get out of business when our father becomes -- it's kind of interesting, but for the Bidens, this is a business.

As the post at Media Matters noted, Fox even identified Trump as “Executive Vice President, Trump Org” in the chyron. I assume they were hoping no one would notice after Trump lied about them "getting out of business."

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.