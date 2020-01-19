Eric Trump Lies That His Family Got 'Out Of Business' When His 'Father Became President'

During a segment on this Friday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox, Ingraham and Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, Eric Trump, had the gall to go after the Bidens for nepotism, including some new attacks on Biden's brother Frank for a failed charter school venture in Florida.

Trump also repeated the lie that he's continually been allowed to tell on Fox -- that his family "got out of business" when his father became president, when in fact the opposite is true, as GQ described in detail in October: How Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump Have Profited Off Their Dad's Presidency.

Here's a portion of the transcript from the segment above via Media Matters:

LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): Eric, you've made all of the money, and then your family went into politics, not you, but these folks are doing it the other way around. They had no money, they went into politics, and then their family members cashed in. ERIC TRUMP: It's kind of interesting how that works. They all get into business when their father becomes vice president, or their brother becomes vice president. We get out of business when our father becomes -- it's kind of interesting, but for the Bidens, this is a business.

As the post at Media Matters noted, Fox even identified Trump as “Executive Vice President, Trump Org” in the chyron. I assume they were hoping no one would notice after Trump lied about them "getting out of business."