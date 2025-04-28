60 Minutes Host Blasts Paramount After Long-Time Producer Resigns

Scott Pelley took CBS parent company Paramount to task for basically sucking up to the Trump administration so they can get their merger approved, after their long-time producer, Bill Owens resigned this week.

Here's how Pelley closed the show on this Sunday's 60 Minutes:

PELLEY: In tonight's last minute, a note on Bill Owens, who until this past week was executive producer of 60 Minutes. He was our boss.

Bill was with CBS News nearly 40 years, 26 years at 60 Minutes. He covered the world, covered combat, the White House.

His was a quest to open minds, not close them.

If you've ever worked hard for a boss because you admired him, then you understand what we've enjoyed here.

Bill resigned Tuesday. It was hard on him and hard on us, but he did it for us and you.

Stories we pursued for 57 years are often controversial. Lately, the Israel Gaza war and the Trump administration.

Bill made sure they were accurate and fair. He was tough that way, but our parent company, Paramount is trying to complete a merger. The Trump administration must approve it.

Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways. None of our stories has been blocked, but Bill felt he lost the independence that honest journalism requires.

No one here is happy about it, but in resigning, Bill proved one thing. He was the right person to lead 60 Minutes all along.