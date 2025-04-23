60 Minutes Producer Quits Over Massive CBS Suck-up To Trump

Well, here is the logical result of decades of media consolidation, where corporate greed slams into journalistic independence. CBS News entered a new period of turmoil yesterday after the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” Bill Owens, said that he would resign from the long-running Sunday news program, citing encroachments on his journalistic independence. Via the New York Times:

In an extraordinary declaration, Mr. Owens — only the third person to run the program in its 57-year history — told his staff in a memo that “over the past months, it has become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it, to make independent decisions based on what was right for ‘60 Minutes,’ right for the audience.” “So, having defended this show — and what we stand for — from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward,” he wrote in the memo, which was obtained by The New York Times. “60 Minutes” has faced mounting pressure in recent months from both President Trump, who sued CBS for $10 billion and has accused the program of “unlawful and illegal behavior,” and its own corporate ownership at Paramount, the parent company of CBS News.

Now, you knew this had something to do with Trump, right?

Paramount’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, is eager to secure the Trump administration’s approval for a multibillion-dollar sale of her company to Skydance, a company run by the son of the tech billionaire Larry Ellison. She has expressed a desire to settle Mr. Trump’s case, which stems from what the president has called a deceptively edited interview in October with Vice President Kamala Harris that aired on “60 Minutes.” Legal experts have dismissed that suit as baseless and far-fetched. Many journalists at CBS News — the former home of Walter Cronkite and Mike Wallace — believe that a settlement would amount to a capitulation to Mr. Trump over what they consider standard-issue gripes about editorial judgment.

Jake Tapper: "One 60 Minutes source tells me, 'The lawsuit was baseless. Bill Owens wouldn't apologize. He wouldn't bend. He fought for the broadcast and for independent journalism and that cost him his job. It's shameful.'" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-23T00:22:47.116Z

Scoop: I obtained audio of Tuesday's stunning "60 Minutes" meeting where executive producer Bill Owens, fighting back tears, said he's become "the corporation's problem." All the details in @status.news: www.status.news/p/60-minutes... — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy.bsky.social) 2025-04-22T23:39:12.046Z