Kevin McCarthy Loses Fight With Reality On 60 Minutes

You may remember Kevin McCarthy from such hits as "we did seven Benghazi investigations to bring down Hillary's poll numbers" and "I blame Twitter for my own settings." Also, tweeting to Twitter about conservative censorship on Twitter was a good laugh while we waited for him to lose his House majority.

Chris Hayes calls him "Galaxy Brain Genius."

So now McCarthy is actually the head honcho of the House Republican minority (lulz) and as such it's his job to go on 60 Minutes and explain why his caucus is against the impeachment of the so-called president.

It did not go well.

Now to be fair, McCarthy wouldn't know how to deal with a White House that might be competent in its own defense. But a White House that releases talking points to Democrats by accident (and lets Rudy Colludy continue to appear on television on their behalf) isn't that. Don't get me started about Trump's tweets.

McCarthy pretended Scott Pelley couldn't read.

McCarthy is asked about when Trump said, “I would like you to do us a favor though.”



MCCARTHY: You just added another word.



PELLEY: No, it’s in the transcript.



MCCARTHY: He said-“I’d like you to do a favor though”?



MCCARTHY: He said-"I'd like you to do a favor though"?

PELLEY: Yes, it's in the White House transcript.

McCarthy pretended HE couldn't read.

McCarthy pretended AMERICA couldn't read.

Did you watch the Kevin McCarthy interview on @60Minutes? I wouldn't buy a used Suburu from the squirmy @GOPLeader...but I WOULD play poker with him, because he's a LOUSY liar.

He was more truthful a few years ago:





And then when Scott Pelley says "Mr. Leader with great respect" and reads the White House release back to him, it's over.

#KevinMcCarthy made a fool of himself and his party. Just do your job for crying out loud. Aren't you exhausted defending the most corrupt president in our history? DO YOUR JOB! #ImpeachTrump

↓ Story continues below ↓

That's the sad part, this actually is his job now.