Kevin McCarthy Mocked For Tweet Complaining Of Conservative Censorship On Twitter

By Scarce
The GOP Leader, and would-be Speaker-in-waiting, joined the other Trump cultists in accusing Twitter of censoring them.

It was later pointed out pretty much immediately that he was being a dumbass had his settings wrong on twitter so that he couldn't see sensitive tweets which might contain hateful or racist language. Since he was trying to see something by Fox News personality and hatemonger Laura Ingraham that would make sense. Anyway, he got pissy about "censorship" of conservative voices, and started huffing and puffing about holding hearings on Twitter.

Two days after the fact, GOP Leader and his staff have yet to acknowledge their error, or even delete the tweet. Typical, right?

Twitter users responded.


