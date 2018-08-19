Kevin McCarthy Mocked For Tweet Complaining Of Conservative Censorship On Twitter

The GOP Leader, and would-be Speaker-in-waiting, joined the other Trump cultists in accusing Twitter of censoring them.

It was later pointed out pretty much immediately that he was being a dumbass had his settings wrong on twitter so that he couldn't see sensitive tweets which might contain hateful or racist language. Since he was trying to see something by Fox News personality and hatemonger Laura Ingraham that would make sense. Anyway, he got pissy about "censorship" of conservative voices, and started huffing and puffing about holding hearings on Twitter.

Two days after the fact, GOP Leader and his staff have yet to acknowledge their error, or even delete the tweet. Typical, right?

Another day, another example of conservatives being censored on social media. @jack easy fix: explain to Congress what is going on. #StopTheBias cc @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/QjzpmfadXS — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 17, 2018

Twitter users responded.

That's not Twitter censoring her tweets. It's Twitter following your own personal account settings.



My God, this is just embarrassing. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 18, 2018

All you need to do to see Ingraham's racist tirades is to go to Settings > Privacy and Safety and switch the Safety settings at the bottom to look like this. You're going to hold Congressional hearings to demand that CEOs give you tech support now? pic.twitter.com/MIIlOY4uAM — Greg Fish (@GregAFish) August 18, 2018

Kevin, bless your heart, you have sensitive media filters turned on.



smdhhttps://t.co/EaggejWNLy — 🛡➖Dustin Miller➖📎 (@spdustin) August 19, 2018