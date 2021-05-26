Politics
Greene Deletes Retweet Calling McCarthy 'Moron', 'Feckless C**t'

Marjorie Taylor Greene continues Trump's legacy of retweeting offensive content, only to delete it later.
By Ed Scarce
Greene Deletes Retweet Calling McCarthy 'Moron', 'Feckless C**t'
Image from: Daily Mail

It occurs to me that Greene is probably the true heir to Trump's Twitter legacy, retweeting rude and offensive content, only to delete it later when it was pointed out how rude and offensive it truly was. In this instance though, calling Kevin McCarthy a "feckless c**t" seems almost charitable, but I digress. Greene deleted her retweet soon after. Soon enought for the world to see it though, of course.

Source: Daily Mail

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene thanked a supporter for calling GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy a 'moron' and a 'feckless c***' in a tweet she then deleted.

A Twitter user called Simple Patriot responded to McCarthy condemning Greene for comparing COVID restrictions to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust by saying: 'Look you moron, nobody supported Israel in their recent conflict with Hamas more than MTG. Her analogy may not have been perfect but seriously you need to get a grip you feckless c****. Pelosi is the villain here'.

Greene shared the tweet and wrote: 'Thank you for seeing the truth and how much I support Israel and stand against the left's support for Hamas.'

As picked up by Aaron Blake, via Raw Story.

As flagged by the Washington Post's Aaron Blake, Greene promoted a tweet by right-wing Twitter account @ASimplePatriot on Tuesday that used obscene language to attack McCarthy over his criticism of Greene's latest comparison of public health advocates to Nazis.

I guess Greene thought better of it, as 6 minutes later she deleted her retweet.

