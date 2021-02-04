GOP Caucus Keeps Liz Cheney In Leadership -- And Gives Qanon Nut Job A Standing Ovation

Last night, the House GOP caucus met to decide whether to kick Qanon whackadoodle Marjorie Taylor Greene off her committees. The result? Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy decided to split the difference by backing Greene but holding a secret ballot that allowed Liz Cheney to retain her leadership position. Via the Associated Press:

McCarthy’s decision to back Greene comes at a time when the party has been ideologically adrift after Trump’s loss, struggling over whether to embrace his norm-busting divisiveness or the GOP’s more traditional, policy-oriented conservative values. On Wednesday, House Republicans blocked an effort by conservative hardliners to oust the No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from her leadership role. Cheney, a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, had enraged Trump supporters by voting to impeach him over the riot at the U.S. Capitol. In sticking by both women, McCarthy was attempting to placate both traditional conservatives and populists, like Greene, who emulate Trump. The moves were typical of McCarthy’s preference to avoid ruffling feathers as he charts his path to someday becoming House speaker. “You know what that’s going to mean?” he told reporters Wednesday evening. “Two years from now, we’re going to win the majority. That’s because this conference is more united. We’ve got the right leadership team behind it.”

Yeah, he also pretended he didn't even how to pronounce Qanon and wasn't sure what it was -- although he denounced it last summer. Brave, brave Sir Kevin!

Kevin McCarthy just now: “Q-on, I don't know if I say it right, I don't even know what it is.”



Kevin McCarthy last August: “There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party.”https://t.co/vBe6VGPLau — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 4, 2021

And Marjorie Taylor Green got a STANDING OVATION from her caucus when she demonstrated she's mastered the art of Who, Me? -- and the unrepentant nut job is raising a ton of money off her persecution! Well done, Kevin!

If anything defines today's Republican Party it is that Marjorie Taylor Greene got a standing ovation inside the House GOP Conference. A standing ovation for a QAnon conspiracy theorist, anti-Semite seditionist! — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) February 4, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defends Marjorie Taylor Greene:



"Denouncing Q-on, I don't know if I say it right, I don't even know what it is-- any from the shootings, she said she knew nothing about lasers" pic.twitter.com/R49WoE9TvL — The Recount (@therecount) February 4, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Republican colleagues she believes school shootings are real and called them "awful," and apologized for her past support for QAnon conspiracy theories. https://t.co/xP2v0iY2qB — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2021

Tomorrow I will vote to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene's committee assignments - a vote that wouldn't even be necessary if @GOPLeader Qevin McQarthy simply held Rep. Greene to his own Steve King standard. — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) February 4, 2021

Schumer writes the rules. And the House GOP demonstrated that people vote differently when it’s secret. No way Cheney would have retained power in a public vote. But now it’s hitting me: they had a secret vote in a closed meeting. 1/2 — Dr Molly I (@MaryD88117464) February 4, 2021

That's right. They don't even trust each other in a closed meeting.