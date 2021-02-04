Politics
GOP Caucus Keeps Liz Cheney In Leadership -- And Gives Qanon Nut Job A Standing Ovation

The caucus voted to retain her by 145-61. That means 61 House Republicans are barking mad Qanon supporters, and the rest are afraid to admit they're not.
Last night, the House GOP caucus met to decide whether to kick Qanon whackadoodle Marjorie Taylor Greene off her committees. The result? Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy decided to split the difference by backing Greene but holding a secret ballot that allowed Liz Cheney to retain her leadership position. Via the Associated Press:

McCarthy’s decision to back Greene comes at a time when the party has been ideologically adrift after Trump’s loss, struggling over whether to embrace his norm-busting divisiveness or the GOP’s more traditional, policy-oriented conservative values.

On Wednesday, House Republicans blocked an effort by conservative hardliners to oust the No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from her leadership role. Cheney, a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, had enraged Trump supporters by voting to impeach him over the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In sticking by both women, McCarthy was attempting to placate both traditional conservatives and populists, like Greene, who emulate Trump. The moves were typical of McCarthy’s preference to avoid ruffling feathers as he charts his path to someday becoming House speaker.

“You know what that’s going to mean?” he told reporters Wednesday evening. “Two years from now, we’re going to win the majority. That’s because this conference is more united. We’ve got the right leadership team behind it.”

Yeah, he also pretended he didn't even how to pronounce Qanon and wasn't sure what it was -- although he denounced it last summer. Brave, brave Sir Kevin!

And Marjorie Taylor Green got a STANDING OVATION from her caucus when she demonstrated she's mastered the art of Who, Me? -- and the unrepentant nut job is raising a ton of money off her persecution! Well done, Kevin!

That's right. They don't even trust each other in a closed meeting.

