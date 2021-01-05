Politics
Qanon Nut Job Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants GA Election De-Certified

You know, the same election that just put her in office?
By Susie Madrak

The anti-Semite and Qanon conspiracy theorist apparently can't string two coherent thoughts together, either. It didn't occur to her she can't whine about the same election that handed her a job. Via CNN:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the staunchly conservative freshman from Northwest Georgia, told CNN that she is traveling with President Trump today to the state. Asked if she had any concerns about Trump's call to the Georgia secretary of state, Greene attacked Brad Raffensperger.

"I think our secretary of state has failed Georgia," Greene said. "I believe our elections should be decertified."

Asked if doing so would then impact her and other Georgia Republicans — all of whom were elected on the same ballot — Greene said: "We're just talking about the President's race."

