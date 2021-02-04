Politics
QAnon Whackjob Rep. Greene Officially Stripped Of All Committee Assignments

The House of Representatives voted 230-199 to strip her of all assignments just hours after she gave a completely fake and ludicrous speech trying to excuse her hateful and dangerous rhetoric.
Marjorie Taylor Green (Q-GA) was officially stripped of her assignments on the Education and Budget Committees.

All Democrats voted to remove her, which was not shocking. What WAS shocking was that 11 Republicans voted to remove her, joining the Democrats and voting against their own cult.

The full list of Republicans that voted with the Democrats and for sanity:

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA)
Rep. Chris Jacobs (NY)
Rep. Carlos A. Giménez (FL)
Rep. John Katko (NY)
Rep. Young Kim (CA)
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL)
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (NY)
Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (FL)
Rep. Fred Upton (MI)
Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart
Rep. Chris Smith (NJ)

Just hours before the vote, Greene gave a speech on the floor of the House, attempting to walk back her dangerous and hateful rhetoric. But it clearly was not enough. How long until she unloads on Twitter about "cancel culture" and MAGA and how she is a FIGHTER FOR THE PEOPLE?

Meanwhile, Twitter has thoughts:

UPDATE FROM SPEAKER PELOSI:

