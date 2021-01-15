Marjorie Taylor Greene To File Biden Impeachment Articles On January 21

It's far likelier that this attention-seeking nutjob from Georgia will not finish her term in congress than Joe Biden will ever be impeached but it'll be interesting to see how many other nutjobs Greene can get to go along with her. I'm guessing not many want to associate themselves with her but who knows at this point.

Source: The Hill



Newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday said she plans on filing articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden on his first full day in office next week. During an appearance on Newsmax Wednesday evening, Greene, a vocal supporter of President Trump, said that she is planning on introducing a measure to impeach Biden on Jan. 21, one day after his inauguration. “I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure our leaders are held accountable, we cannot have a president of the United States who is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies, so on Jan. 21, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden,” Greene told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly. Greene did not specify what the articles might charge Biden with.

On January 21st, I’m filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect @JoeBiden.



75 million Americans are fed up with inaction.



It’s time to take a stand.



I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored. #ImpeachBiden#QuidProJoe #BidenCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/E83s1iOoVF — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 14, 2021

Twitter registered its immediate disgust with her intended stunt.

Ok, @mtgreenee is on record. The overgrown and not well child plans a game of tit for tat. I guess she thinks they impeached and so I want to try that.



Ok, @mtgreenee let me introduce you to @SpeakerPelosi. Now, put yourself in a permanent time out. https://t.co/ILezgWjago — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 14, 2021

GOP has made rhetorical use of some Dems' call to impeach Trump shortly after he took office as evidence of baldly partisan motives.



Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for Biden's impeachment *before* he takes office. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 14, 2021