Newsmax Host Does Mating Dance For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Some things are hard to un-watch.
Is Newsmax's Greg Kelly auditioning to be Marjorie Taylor Greene's next polyamorous tantric sex guru?

Host Greg Kelly has a rapturous love for Trump, so now he's transferring some of that cult love to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Kelly has been trying to normalize QAnon's Marjorie Taylor Greene by hosting her almost once a week. He gives her airtime to pretend her tweets, that everyone can see, are NOT anti-Semitic and Q-loving. It's a weekly event where she pretends she's the one being persecuted.

Last night after a lengthy interview, Kelly played a video of MTG doing pull-ups. and in a sort of mating dance ritual of some unknown species, Kelly then proceeded to show a video of himself doing pull-ups

Was this an effort to entice her?

This is a truly weird courting ritual if I've ever seen one.

Kelly was in awe of Greene's workout routine and said, "You wanna see somebody do not exactly full pull-ups...ahhh, me?"

Watching Kelly made me think of Richard Attenborough's nature series where we see in 4K Ultra the most bizarre mating rituals from fish, insects, and other animals.

Kelly just joined their ranks.

