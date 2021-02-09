Politics
Newsmax Tries To Normalize Greene In Bonkers Interview

Is Greg Kelly trying to promote QAnon propaganda, or get a date from Marjorie Taylor Greene? It's that bad.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
During Monday's Greg Kelly Show on Newsmax, the uber Trump sycophant interviewed Marjorie Taylor Greene in an effort to whitewash her entire insane history.

And in a gushing and love-struck fashion, Kelly ended the interview with this, "I have to fact check you. I caught you in a doozy. You said a little while ago that you're just a regular person, and I just don't think that's the case."

With love in his eyes, Kelly continued, "You're absolutely extraordinary. And, uh, very impressive to watch you, what you're doing, and I wish you luck and I wish you safety."

Is he asking her out?

Greene is beginning her rehabilitation tour on Newsmax, which still glorifies Trump every chance they get. QAnon propaganda at its finest.

Greene is an extreme Christian conservative gun nut, Q believer, white supremacist and anti-Semitic, who wants Christians to, and I quote, "Be the hands and feet of Jesus."

But all the supposed tough questions Kelly asked her about on only a few of her most controversial statements, he actually answered for her before she responded.

Without asking her why she believed in conspiracy theories, he just asked her if she believed as he did.

"Do you accept? Do you believe the government as I do that al Qaeda was responsible that the attack was planned by Osama bin Laden and Khalid Sheikh Mohamed and was executed by 19 hijackers?"

"Absolutely," she replied

And and if she, like he believed the Sandy Hook school massacre wasn't a false flag.

"Sandy Hook back in 2012 27, mostly children were killed. Do you believe as I do?" Kelly asked.

"Of course," she replied.

Case closed.

Fox News published a similar rehabilitation article for MTG this morning, where she claims she was horrified about the riot at the US Capitol that she helped incite.

QOP is now the new normal for Fox News, and all their other conservative imitators.

And just as long as a QAnon whack job mentions "Jesus," sedition and treason is acceptable behavior.

