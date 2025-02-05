AOC To Democrats: 'Make Republicans Fight For Every Single Step'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke out about Democrats who are acting as though everything is normal. Via Common Dreams:

"No Democrat should be voting to advance [President Donald] Trump's nominees while all of this stuff is going on," said the New York Democrat in a 90-minute Instagram Live video Monday evening. "There has to be a political price to pay and we have a responsibility as a party to block everything that is happening while they're setting a literal mash to the federal government." Ocasio-Cortez aired her live video—an overview of Musk's takeover of Treasury Department payment systems, USAID, and his push to cut billions in federal spending for social services to secure an extension of Trump's 2017 tax cuts for the rich—as the Senate was voting to confirm fracking company CEO Chris Wright to be the country's next energy secretary.

She had some good advice for Democrats:

Ocasio-Cortez said Democrats must make the Trump administration and the GOP "fight for every single step. The slower they go, the less they can break." "We have to stop playing nice in the Senate and block every damn thing that we can," said Ocasio-Cortez, who did not speak directly about Wright's confirmation vote. "Do not give votes to the nominees." Ocasio-Cortez urged voters to call their senators and demand that they vote against Trump's nominees who still have to be confirmed, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health and human services secretary, Pam Bondi for attorney general, and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) for United Nations ambassador.

AOC tonight hosted an IG live. It’s gotten over 1 million views (& counting). She talked like a normal human & answered questions from the audience. Like her or not, AOC is one of our best communicators. Every Democrat in Congress should be doing the same. Flood. The. Waves. — Victor Shi (@victorshi.bsky.social) 2025-02-04T05:19:31.265Z

Kash Patel Pushed for Removing AOC, Other Democrats from Committees and Leadership Trump's FBI nominee said AOC and other Democrats have "no business" working with the Constitution — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2025-02-04T20:24:51.679Z

