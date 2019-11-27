AOC Raises More Money Than Any Other House Democrat Last Quarter

Really, a stunning achievement for the freshman representative from the Bronx, outraising even Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff.

Source: Common Dreams

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised more money for reelection than any other House Democrat in the third quarter of 2019, an achievement the New York Democrat touted as a testament to the power of grassroots fundraising over schmoozing with corporate lobbyists and wealthy executives.

The New York Post reported late Tuesday that Ocasio-Cortez raised $1.42 million between July 1 through September 30 for her 2020 reelection campaign, topping all House Democrats including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), whose fundraising prowess is well known.

"While many try to belittle a progressive agenda that centers working people and the public good, in truth it's more powerful than ever," tweeted Ocasio-Cortez, the lead sponsor of the Green New Deal resolution in the House. "I haven't picked up a phone once this year to dial for dollars, and I don't meet with corporate lobbyists. That is the power of your grassroots support."