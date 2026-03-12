Trump, Hegseth Incompetence Behind Deadly Strike On Iranian School

Of course, Commander Donald “Bone Spurs” Trump has tried to blame the Iranians for the shocking mistake by his military. But an ongoing military investigation has determined that the U.S. military is responsible for striking a school full of children, a New York Times investigation has found. That's the same U.S. military run by the unqualified, unfit Pete Hegeth, Trump's secretary of defense.

According to The Times, “outdated targeting” seems the likeliest cause of the February 28 missile attack on a elementary school that killed an estimated 175 people, most of them children. The school was formerly part of an adjacent Iranian military base.

“Officers at U.S. Central Command created the target coordinates for the strike using outdated data provided by the Defense Intelligence Agency,” The Times reported. The Defense Intelligence Agency “labeled the school building as a military target when it was passed to Central Command, the military headquarters overseeing the war, according to people briefed on the preliminary findings of the investigation,” The Times said. "Officers at Central Command are responsible for checking the information they receive from the Defense Intelligence Agency or another intelligence agency.”

However, “Military targeting is very complex and involves multiple agencies,” The Times said, meaning that “Many officers would have been responsible for verifying that the data is correct."

In other words, it’s still not clear why outdated information was used and who failed to verify it. But a fish rots from the top. Ultimately, Hegseth, the heavy-drinking former TV host running the Pentagon should be held accountable. Ditto for the draft-dodging Trump for appointing him.

But you can bet your lobster tails and marble armrests that neither will take any personal responsibility.