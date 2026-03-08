BIG LIE: Trump And Hegseth Point At Iran For School Bombing

Trump told reporters this Saturday that Iran, not the United States was responsible for the bombing on February 28th that hit an elementary school where over 165 girls were killed.

As we discussed here, "The New York Times has put together evidence — including newly released satellite imagery, social media posts and verified videos — that indicates the school building was severely damaged by a precision strike that occurred at the same time as attacks on an adjacent naval base.

And official statements that U.S. forces were attacking naval targets near the Strait of Hormuz, where the I.R.G.C. base is located, suggest they were most likely cause."

When asked about the bombing by a reporter this Saturday, Trump lamely tried to blame Iran.

"In my opinion, based on what I've seen, that was done by Iran… We think it was done by Iran, because they're very inaccurate with their munitions, they have no accuracy whatsoever, it was done by Iran."

When the reporter followed up asking if what Trump said was accurate, Pete Hegseth chimed in saying that they were "investigating," added that "the only side that targets civilians is Iran."

So they've got no defense for this and instead are just going to lie about it. Wash, rinse, repeat.

And then there's this, which puts an end to that lie:

Reuters confirmed that the elementary school in the Iranian city of Minab was bombed TWICE by the US military, 40 minutes apart.



This was intentional. You don't "accidentally" bomb a school TWO TIMES.



168 children and 14 teachers were killed. It was a massacre. pic.twitter.com/MxOu3mofkG — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) March 8, 2026

UPDATE: And now confirmed by Bellingcat that it was a U.S. Tomahawk missile.