BIG LIE: Trump And Hegseth Point At Iran For School Bombing

Trump told reporters this Saturday that Iran, not the United States was responsible for the bombing on February 28th that hit an elementary school where over 165 girls were killed.
By HeatherMarch 8, 2026

Trump told reporters this Saturday that Iran, not the United States was responsible for the bombing on February 28th that hit an elementary school where over 165 girls were killed.

As we discussed here, "The New York Times has put together evidence — including newly released satellite imagery, social media posts and verified videos — that indicates the school building was severely damaged by a precision strike that occurred at the same time as attacks on an adjacent naval base.

And official statements that U.S. forces were attacking naval targets near the Strait of Hormuz, where the I.R.G.C. base is located, suggest they were most likely cause."

When asked about the bombing by a reporter this Saturday, Trump lamely tried to blame Iran.

"In my opinion, based on what I've seen, that was done by Iran… We think it was done by Iran, because they're very inaccurate with their munitions, they have no accuracy whatsoever, it was done by Iran."

When the reporter followed up asking if what Trump said was accurate, Pete Hegseth chimed in saying that they were "investigating," added that "the only side that targets civilians is Iran."

So they've got no defense for this and instead are just going to lie about it. Wash, rinse, repeat.

And then there's this, which puts an end to that lie:

UPDATE: And now confirmed by Bellingcat that it was a U.S. Tomahawk missile.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon