'Bold And Brilliant': Pete Hegseth Slathers Praise Over Trump After Iran Strike

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised President Donald Trump for his "bold" and "brilliant" leadership in his first press conference since the U.S. military conducted a strike on Iran.

"It was an incredible and overwhelming success," Hegseth told reporters on Sunday. "The order we received from our commander-in-chief was focused, it was powerful, and it was clear. We devastated the Iranian nuclear program."

"Thanks to President Trump's bold and visionary leadership and his commitment to peace through strength, Iran's nuclear ambitions have been obliterated," he continued. "Many presidents have dreamed of delivering the final blow to Iran's nuclear program, and none could until President Trump. The operation President Trump planned was bold, and it was brilliant."

"Just like Soleimani found out in the first term, Iran found out when POTUS says 60 days that he seeks peace and negotiation, he means 60 days of peace and negotiation."

Hegseth went on to congratulate the president and thank God.

"I want to give congratulations to our commander-in-chief. It was an honor to watch him lead," he said. "And we give glory to God for his providence and continue to ask for his protection."