Fox News Exposes Trump's Lie About Iran's 'Tomahawk Missile' That Killed School Children

Fox News National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin quickly slapped down Trump's lie over a school bombing and was perplexed Trump claimed Iran may have used the Tomahawk missile that killed almost two hundred children, when Iran does not possess any of these weapons.

In a presser on Monday, Trump was asked if he should take any responsibility for the Tomahawk missile that blew up an Iranian school, killing one hundred and sixty Iranians, mostly children.

Trump refused to accept any blame and lied through his teeth to deny any responsibility. "Whether it's Iran, who also has some Tomahawks, they wished they had more," he said. "Whether it's Iran or somebody else."

During Fox News' Special Report on Monday afternoon, Bret Baier Monday asked the reliable Jen Griffin to explain.

BAIER: One of the questions, Jen, in that news conference was about the strike on the girls' school that's next to a base in Iran, and it was a tomahawk missile, the president saying tomahawks are used by other countries, but an investigation is ongoing. What do we know about where that stands? GRIFFIN: Well, that was a bit surprising to me, because basically the U.S. has Tomahawks. Tomahawks have to be fired from either submarines or from warships. The Brits and the Australians have tomahawks, but they're not part of this conflict. And then you also have the Japanese who are in a testing phase. So it seems highly unlikely that it would be anyone's tomahawk other than a U.S. tomahawk that hit that school. And I think the president knows that. He just knows that this is certainly a mistake, a big mistake, and it's being investigated, but he's trying to sort of muddy the waters by talking about the tomahawks.

How easy was Trump's lie to debunk?

Let's go to the video tape - I mean satellite imageries.

BAIER: Yeah, they were saying that they didn't believe it was theirs or they believed that Iran misfired something. Are we sure that it was a tomahawk that hit that school? GRIFFIN: There's no evidence that the Iranians fired anything at the school. If you look at the satellite imageries, and there have been a lot of investigations from the air, from these satellite photos, showing the impact and showing the likelihood that it was a tomahawk.

Going to war against another country is a serious matter.

We highlight many of Trump's outrageous lies, but it's crazy to think that almost every word a US president utters is a lie.

That's a Trump legacy.

Astonishing bald faced lying. Childish. He’s the US President. https://t.co/YnuXCzW2bV — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) March 10, 2026

UPDATE:

