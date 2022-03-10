Hannity Tries To Spread Same Biolabs Lie As Putin And QAnon

I'm sure it's just one of those weird coincidences that Putin, Qanon, Russian trolls on social media, and Fox TV are all pushing the exact same conspiracy theory this week, right?

The story is that America has "biowarfare" labs in Ukraine to justify Putin's invasion. (There's also a side story claiming that Putin and Trump are invading Ukraine to save the children from The Pedophiles, but that part always goes without saying.)

Naturally, Sean Hannity wanted to talk about the labs, but Fox's Pentagon correspondent Jennifer Griffin wasn't having it.

"Those are Soviet-era biolabs that the U.S. has been engaged, since 2005, in trying to help Ukraine convert to research facilities safely," she said.

"In Uzbekistan, for instance, the United States eliminated nearly 12 tons of weaponized anthrax from an island in the Aral Sea in 2001."

You don't say! So there's a perfectly legit, worthwhile reason. Tell us more, Jennifer!

She read a Pentagon statement about how Russia takes grains of of truth and then distorts them to use as disinformation. (Sounds like the Fox business plan, amirite?)

But but but "we never got clarity" about the labs, Hannity said.

Griffin then delivered info that was what is commonly referred to online as a "well actually" retort.

"Well, we do have clarity. I have a fact sheet right here, that's what I was just reading from, from the Pentagon. It is a long program that has existed, where the Pentagon has partnered with these biolabs. These are Soviet-era labs."

Oddly enough, Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson then repeated the sinister story -- that his network's Pentagon reporter already debunked. Because truth is so, so boring.

Why, it's almost as if Fox TV exists to amplify Putin talking points.