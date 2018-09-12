Stupid Kevin McCarthy Again Blames Google For Internet Trolling Of GOP

Gee, some troll decided to add the word "Nazism" to the Wiki for the California Republican Party (it stayed up for just moments), and Rep. Kevin McCarthy now blames all of Silicon Valley for a deep conspiracy against all things conservative! Benghazi, Whitewater, her emails, solyndra, baby parts, fast and furious, the Tarmac, Vince Foster, birth certificate, food stamp fraud!!1! Add some Google libruls and go!

KEVIN MCCARTHY: They’re controlling the internet. And if you were searching the California Republican Party just two weeks before the primary, do you know what it said the ideology [was]? Not the party of Lincoln or Reagan — Nazism. So I think there are a lot of questions that have to be answered.

.

Once again, Kevin McCarthy is either too stupid to know how the internet works, or he is lying on purpose to create problems for Google and drum up hysteria among his wingnut voters.

Since he's the guy who lost the Speaker's job because he accidentally admitted to Sean Hannity that the purpose of the Benghazi investigations was to drive down Hillary Clinton's poll numbers, the answer is probably both.

And don't forget he's also the guy whose own Twitter settings blocked a tweet by Laura Ingraham and he screamed "conspiracy against conservatives" then, too.