Baby Eric Whines He Stopped 'Doing Deals' Since Daddy Became President

The fact-checking alone is exhausting.

In this five-minute clip with Judge Cecily Strong Jeanine Pirro and Eric Trump the lies and exaggerations fly in practically every other poorly put together phrase. Just in the first 20 seconds, Pirro called impeachment a witch hunt, said the Russian interference was Obama's fault, and she called that thing she wrote a "book." Who can keep up?

Trump asserts that Hunter Biden was "embezzling" money from Burisma, and that he has made a billion-and-a-half dollars from China. In reality, Biden did nothing illegal in accepting a board member's salary from Burisma, and HE has not made over a billion dollars "from China." Even the allegation Baby Eric is drawing that from — that Biden used political ties to encourage China to invest in an equity investment fund manager — is completely without evidence.

According to The New York Times,

Mr. Trump has said with no evidence that the younger Mr. Biden used political ties to induce China to invest $1.5 billion in a fund he was involved in, an assertion Joseph Biden has denied.

They ask where Hunter Biden is. (He did an interview on national TV, and he resigned from both boards.) They asked where Barack Obama is. (He's living his best life, and it's making the RWNJs C-A-R-A-Z-Z-Z-Y-Y-Y) They talked some garbage about liberals going apesh*t over them "putting a straw in the ground in New York," except Trump is opening up millions of acres of land in Alaska and Oregon for drilling. Dear lord.

They Boris and Natasha kill irony DEAD in broad daylight by decrying the hypocrisy of being liberals being upset over domestic drilling when they are okay drilling in Ukraine, and...get this...liberal politicians using their family's name in politics to personally benefit financially.

BABY ERIC: The hypocrisy is insane. you're okay if it's happening over there because your family is profiting off of it, but you sure as hell won't let it happen in America where it might actually benefit a community and make us even more energy independent.

Dear Eric,

1. If you want us to be more energy independent, why are we sending 3,000 troops to Saudi Arabia to protect THEIR oil fields?

2. WHOSE family is profiting, again?

Love,

People Who Can Think

The absolute kicker comes at the end, where he claims to be sick, SICK I TELL YOU of kids who are making business deals off of their daddy's political connections.

BABY ERIC: If I was doing the same thing their family was doing I'd be in jail. Why is it that every family goes into politics and enriches themselves? We the only family -- we stopped doing deals when my father became -- he's a businessman! We're businessmen, we ARE businesspeople! We stopped doing deals when he went into politics. Guess what? All of these kids, they starting doing deals when their family went into politics, and it's sickening.

Really? They STOPPED doing deals? Javanka has earned $84 million since daddy's inauguration. Ivanka visited China and on the same day got three Chinese patents approved. The boys sold off over $100 million in real estate and Jared got $1 billion-with-a-b in loans relieved with the help of a U.S. blockade of Qatar. Daddy is over here trying his damndest to get his a$$ impeached by breaking government contract law (not to mention the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution) and awarding his own Doral property the G-7 summit. (He's since reversed course, blaming, natch, the Dems and Crooked Hillary.)

And, oh, baby, bless your shriveled up heart. You'd be in jail if you were that corrupt? Honey, from your mouth...