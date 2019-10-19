Trump Abruptly Nixes Doral Resort Hosting G-7 After Backlash

Someone probably asked Trump if he was just trying to get impeached as there can be no other logical explanation for him trying to host the G-7 at his own resort.
Source: The Hill
President Trump on Saturday said the United States would no longer host next year's Group of Seven (G-7) summit at his Doral resort after intense backlash from Democrats, ethics watchdogs and some Republican lawmakers.
"Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020," Trump tweeted. "We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!"
And the raspberries flew immediately at Twitter.