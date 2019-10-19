Politics
Trump Abruptly Nixes Doral Resort Hosting G-7 After Backlash

After announcing to much fanfare, Trump pulled the plug on his latest and most grotesque ethics violation yet.
By Ed Scarce
Someone probably asked Trump if he was just trying to get impeached as there can be no other logical explanation for him trying to host the G-7 at his own resort.

Source: The Hill

President Trump on Saturday said the United States would no longer host next year's Group of Seven (G-7) summit at his Doral resort after intense backlash from Democrats, ethics watchdogs and some Republican lawmakers.

"Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020," Trump tweeted. "We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!"

And the raspberries flew immediately at Twitter.

