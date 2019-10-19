Trump Abruptly Nixes Doral Resort Hosting G-7 After Backlash

Someone probably asked Trump if he was just trying to get impeached as there can be no other logical explanation for him trying to host the G-7 at his own resort.

Source: The Hill

President Trump on Saturday said the United States would no longer host next year's Group of Seven (G-7) summit at his Doral resort after intense backlash from Democrats, ethics watchdogs and some Republican lawmakers. "Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020," Trump tweeted. "We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!"

I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

.....its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

....Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

And the raspberries flew immediately at Twitter.

Fuck you and your bedbug resort. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 20, 2019

NEWS FLASH: You've been violating the Emoluments Clause every day you've been in office.



Holding the #BedBugSummit at the Doral, during the slowest part of the year when you'd be at less than 40% occupancy, is a BLATANT cash grab.



Your property is HOT GARBAGE. — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) October 20, 2019