New Smoking Gun Evidence Against Fox In Dominion Defamation Case

No wonder Fox News wanted to keep this material private!
By NewsHound EllenMarch 30, 2023

On Tuesday, the judge overseeing Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox ordered that at least some of the redacted material be made public. MSNBC’s Katy Tur said the new revelations seem like a “slam dunk” for Dominion's allegations that Fox News aired what it knew were false claims about the voting machine technology.

From NBC News:

Ten days after the 2020 election, Fox News' so-called Brain Room looked into conspiracy theories that Dominion Voting Systems had rigged the presidential election against Donald Trump.

The fact-checking and research division of the network came back with a clear decision: Those claims were false. But the misinformation went on the air anyway.

Details of the Brain Room's fact-check were revealed Wednesday in newly released slides from a presentation by Dominion, which the company showed at last week's pre-trial hearing in its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corp. The slides cite internal communications and testimony.

Karoli was able to obtain a PDF of the now-unredacted material. It couldn't be more damning.

Here's Tucker Carlson calling allegations of Dominion fraud "shockingly reckless":

tucker_carlson_email_acknowledging_no_proof_of_dominion_fraud_cl_032923.png

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott admitted knowing all along that Joe Biden was legitimately elected:

suzanne_scott_believes_biden_legitimately_elected.png

Former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs admits Sidney Powell did not provide evidence of election fraud:

dobbs_admits_powell_didnt_provide_evidence.png

But that same day, Dobbs touts "groundbreaking new evidence":

lou_dobbs_claims_groundbreaking_new_evidence22_from_powell_that_day.png

Fox host Maria Bartiromo claims to rely on Brain Room to fact check claims:

bartiromo_claims_to_rely_on_brain_room.png

Rupert Murdoch always "seriously doubted" there was election fraud:

murdoch_always_doubted_election_fraud.png

Media Matters has more:

You can read more in Matt Gertz’s Twitter thread.

Discussion

