New Smoking Gun Evidence Against Fox In Dominion Defamation Case

On Tuesday, the judge overseeing Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox ordered that at least some of the redacted material be made public. MSNBC’s Katy Tur said the new revelations seem like a “slam dunk” for Dominion's allegations that Fox News aired what it knew were false claims about the voting machine technology.
From NBC News:
Ten days after the 2020 election, Fox News' so-called Brain Room looked into conspiracy theories that Dominion Voting Systems had rigged the presidential election against Donald Trump.
The fact-checking and research division of the network came back with a clear decision: Those claims were false. But the misinformation went on the air anyway.
Details of the Brain Room's fact-check were revealed Wednesday in newly released slides from a presentation by Dominion, which the company showed at last week's pre-trial hearing in its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corp. The slides cite internal communications and testimony.
Karoli was able to obtain a PDF of the now-unredacted material. It couldn't be more damning.
Here's Tucker Carlson calling allegations of Dominion fraud "shockingly reckless":
Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott admitted knowing all along that Joe Biden was legitimately elected:
Former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs admits Sidney Powell did not provide evidence of election fraud:
But that same day, Dobbs touts "groundbreaking new evidence":
Fox host Maria Bartiromo claims to rely on Brain Room to fact check claims:
Rupert Murdoch always "seriously doubted" there was election fraud:
Media Matters has more:
