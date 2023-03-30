New Smoking Gun Evidence Against Fox In Dominion Defamation Case

On Tuesday, the judge overseeing Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox ordered that at least some of the redacted material be made public. MSNBC’s Katy Tur said the new revelations seem like a “slam dunk” for Dominion's allegations that Fox News aired what it knew were false claims about the voting machine technology.

From NBC News:

Ten days after the 2020 election, Fox News' so-called Brain Room looked into conspiracy theories that Dominion Voting Systems had rigged the presidential election against Donald Trump. The fact-checking and research division of the network came back with a clear decision: Those claims were false. But the misinformation went on the air anyway. Details of the Brain Room's fact-check were revealed Wednesday in newly released slides from a presentation by Dominion, which the company showed at last week's pre-trial hearing in its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corp. The slides cite internal communications and testimony.

Karoli was able to obtain a PDF of the now-unredacted material. It couldn't be more damning.

Here's Tucker Carlson calling allegations of Dominion fraud "shockingly reckless":

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott admitted knowing all along that Joe Biden was legitimately elected:

Former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs admits Sidney Powell did not provide evidence of election fraud:

But that same day, Dobbs touts "groundbreaking new evidence":

Fox host Maria Bartiromo claims to rely on Brain Room to fact check claims:

Rupert Murdoch always "seriously doubted" there was election fraud:

Media Matters has more:

On November 13, Fox "Brain Room" employee Leonard Balducci circulated fact-checks from Dominion and the AP debunking various claims about the company. pic.twitter.com/u7Bt7hIz3q — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 29, 2023

Here's a November 20, 2020 email from Jeanine Pirro's executive producer to Fox executives saying that a pre-taped Pirro monologue "is rife w conspiracy theories and bs and is yet another example why this woman should never be on live television." pic.twitter.com/DxlK6jhmkz — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 29, 2023

Fox subsequently promoted Pirro, making her a co-host of the LIVE panel show The Five. https://t.co/qmheJyGyh3 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 29, 2023

Fox did an internal review of that Pirro monologue and concluded that parts of it were incorrect -- but they ended up airing it anyway! pic.twitter.com/tLAee283mZ — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 29, 2023

Suzanne Scott, November 19, 2020 email: "I can't keep defending these reporters who don't understand our viewers and how to handle stories... We lost 25k subs from FOX NATION." pic.twitter.com/KnTENQmFdt — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 29, 2023

You can read more in Matt Gertz’s Twitter thread.