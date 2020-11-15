Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Jeanine Pirro's Tantrum Over Biden Win: 'Don't You Dare Ask Us To Just Accept It And Move On!'

Fox's Jeanine Pirro continued pushing team Trump's frivolous lawsuits that they've been losing one by one in courts across the country while lashing out at Democrats for daring to suggest that Trump concede.
By Heather
3 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Fox's Jeanine Pirro continued pushing team Trump's frivolous lawsuits that they've been losing one by one in courts across the country while lashing out at Democrats for daring to suggest that Trump concede.

During an extended rant at the opening of her show this Saturday, Pirro pretended there's any validity to the conspiracy theory that there were 6000 votes switched from Trump to Biden in Michigan (there weren't), was very upset that anyone would call Trump supporters refusing to accept the outcome of the election "sore losers," and repeated the debunked conspiracy theory pushed by Trump that Dominion Voting Systems switched or deleted votes for Trump in Pennsylvania.

Pirro was also very upset that rules were changed prior to the election due to COVID, lashed out at Stacey Abrams and the Georgia Secretary of State, and accused anyone protesting after the last presidential election of throwing a "hissy fit," before finally making the small admission that Joe Biden will be the next president after the election is certified next month.

PIRRO: The question ultimately is, will any of these allegations affect a sufficient number of votes to change the result of the election? Maybe yes. Maybe No.

If the answer is president Trump did not win, then on January 20, Joe Biden will be my president. But until then, president Trump is my president, because America has only one president at a time. And in the meantime, please don't tell me that we cannot examine the ballots. Please do not tell me that we cannot pursue these irregularities. That's laughable.

The left didn't tomorrow on election day in 2016. And with all due respect, the left boycotted president Trump's inauguration. They marched in Washington in their pussy hats and had a hissy fit for four years.

How about "maybe no" Jeanine.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team