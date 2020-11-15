Jeanine Pirro's Tantrum Over Biden Win: 'Don't You Dare Ask Us To Just Accept It And Move On!'

Fox's Jeanine Pirro continued pushing team Trump's frivolous lawsuits that they've been losing one by one in courts across the country while lashing out at Democrats for daring to suggest that Trump concede.

During an extended rant at the opening of her show this Saturday, Pirro pretended there's any validity to the conspiracy theory that there were 6000 votes switched from Trump to Biden in Michigan (there weren't), was very upset that anyone would call Trump supporters refusing to accept the outcome of the election "sore losers," and repeated the debunked conspiracy theory pushed by Trump that Dominion Voting Systems switched or deleted votes for Trump in Pennsylvania.

Pirro was also very upset that rules were changed prior to the election due to COVID, lashed out at Stacey Abrams and the Georgia Secretary of State, and accused anyone protesting after the last presidential election of throwing a "hissy fit," before finally making the small admission that Joe Biden will be the next president after the election is certified next month.

PIRRO: The question ultimately is, will any of these allegations affect a sufficient number of votes to change the result of the election? Maybe yes. Maybe No. If the answer is president Trump did not win, then on January 20, Joe Biden will be my president. But until then, president Trump is my president, because America has only one president at a time. And in the meantime, please don't tell me that we cannot examine the ballots. Please do not tell me that we cannot pursue these irregularities. That's laughable. The left didn't tomorrow on election day in 2016. And with all due respect, the left boycotted president Trump's inauguration. They marched in Washington in their pussy hats and had a hissy fit for four years.

How about "maybe no" Jeanine.

