Jeanine Pirro Calls AG Bill Barr A 'Reptile' For Not Helping Trump Overthrow The Election

During Saturday night's Fox News' Judge Jeanine, Trump sycophant Jeanine Pirro voraciously attacked Attorney General Bill Barr for not siding with Trump's conspiracy theories on election fraud.

In an extended monologue Pirro said that in these troubled times for Trump, they needed an exceptional person to lead us, but that Barr was not that person.

"Unfortunately the attorney general, Bill Barr, has proven himself to be anything other than extraordinary," Pirro said.

Suddenly he's not good enough, even though Barr covered up the Mueller report, investigated the investigators of the Russia investigation, and throughout his entire career has been dubbed "the cover-up general" for all he did to derail investigations against George H. W. Bush and Donald Trump.

Pirro went on to rant and rave about every unfounded conspiracy, and outright lie that Rudy Giuliani and the Trump team have put forth — to the courts and to Fox News viewers — trying to subvert the will of the American people. She was furious that Barr even commented on the kookie and ridiculous voter fraud claims perpetrated by the out-going so-called president.

She finished up her tirade by yelling, "We need answers, we need action, we need justice!,"

"And you Mr. Barr are so deep in the swamp, you can't see beyond your fellow reptiles, and you are not the exceptional leader needed at this exceptional time," Pirro said, as she pounded the table in front of her, foaming at the mouth like Stephen King's Cujo after he was infected with rabies.

Had there been a shred of evidence to support any of Trump's and Rudy Giuliani's wild, fantastical claims of voter fraud, Bill Barr would've been their Johnny-on-the-Spot to support them.

I must admit, though, it's very entertaining watching Trump cultists, sycophants, and politicians eat each other alive. Bill Barr is one of the most corrupt attorney generals we've ever had in this country, and I have no sympathy for him just because he actually did one thing right.