AG Barr Finds No Evidence Of Election Fraud, Heads To White House

The DOJ tried valiantly to find widescale fraud that would swing the election back to Donald Trump and came up short.
By Red Painter
1 hour ago
Bill Barr failed to deliver for Donald Trump and may be on the receiving end of a set of mean tweets or possibly an outright firing. The Associated Press is reporting that the DOJ found no election fraud. During an interview on Tuesday afternoon, Barr said that the DOJ had "not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election."

Barr told the AP that the DOJ and the FBI have been looking into complaints of fraud, but they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election, saying: “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election."

Just last month Bill Barr wrote a vaguely worded memo that appeared to make rules around investigating election fraud much more loose, but even that didn't help Donald Trump. Why? Because there was no fraud.

Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell have continued to try to Release the Kraken, although they are 1-39 in court with all 6 swing states certifying for Joe Biden.

Cue a monster temper tantrum from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Donald Trump and his crew of misfit lawyers continue to tweet, hold fake "hearings" and give interviews on FOX, OANN and Newsmax claiming that the election was "stolen" and Trump continues to refuse to concede. Immediately after Barr's statement, Rudy Giuliani put out THIS statement:

CNN's Kaitlin Collins reported: "It's an incredibly lengthy statement, Brooke, but at the end, they say, again, with the greatest respect to the Attorney General, his opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities of systemic fraud. Of course, if you have to say "with all due respect," you likely don't mean with all due respect, so it's remarkable to see the president's legal team going after the Attorney General on his baseless claims of election fraud."

Just moments after news of the press conference came out, Barr was summoned to the White House. We will update the post as news breaks:

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

