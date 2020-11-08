Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

'Where Is The DOJ?': Fox News Challenges Rudy Giuliani On 'Systemic' Voter Fraud

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, seemed stunned on Sunday after he was asked why the Department of Justice is not pursuing the campaign's claims of widespread voter fraud.
By David

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, seemed stunned on Sunday after he was asked why the Department of Justice is not pursuing the campaign's claims of widespread voter fraud.

After Giuliani made multiple claims of voter fraud on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo wondered why federal law enforcement had not launched an investigation.

"Where is the DOJ?" she asked. "Where is Bill Barr on this? If this was systemic and you've got all of this evidence, where is the DOJ?"

Giuliani appeared to be taken aback by the question.

"Uh, uh," he said, struggling for a response. "The answer to that is I don't know and I can't worry about it."

The president's attorney then changed the subject to complain about a dispute over election monitors in Pennsylvania.

"Will the president concede anytime soon?" Bartiromo wondered.

"At this point it would be wrong for him to concede," Giuliani replied. "There is strong evidence that this was an election -- at least three or four states and possibly ten -- it was stolen."

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.