Republicans In Disarray: Mick Mulvaney Bashes Rudy Giuliani's Performance In Court

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former Chief of Staff joined Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday.

Mulvaney, a loyal Republican, sides with the many ludicrous cases being brought forth in front of state courts citing faux voter fraud. But that doesn't mean he's proud of Rudy Giuliani's performance in court.

Who would be?

Mulvaney made the ludicrous claim that the host of moronic voter fraud charges by the Trump campaign were necessary for a Joe Biden presidency to be legitimized by comparing it to Bush v Gore. Really.

Then he turned to Rudy.

Mulvaney said, "I’m still a little concerned about the use of Rudy Giuliani. It strikes me that this is THE most important lawsuit in the history of the country, and they’re not using THE most well-noted election lawyers. There are folks who do this all of the time. This is a specialty.”

Earth to Mulvaney.

All the so-called election lawyer "specialists" either dropped out or are refusing to bring these asinine cases before the courts in defense of the indefensible. They care about their reputations, unlike Rudy.

“This is not a television program, this is the real thing. I was struck by a couple of things Rudy said in court yesterday." On one hand I think it needs to go forward. It absolutely does. I just wish it was being prosecuted a little more efficiently."

As Trey Gowdy admitted on Fox News the other day, you can say whatever you want on [Fox News] TV, but not to the courts.

The LA Times reported on Giuliani's horrendous performance which caused the concern from Mulvaney.

It’s a widespread, nationwide voter fraud,” Giuliani said. He accused local election officials of being part of a “little mafia” and preventing Republican Party observers from watching ballots being counted. He said only cities “controlled by Democratic machines” had problems, and “you’d have to be a fool to think this is an accident.” But under questioning from U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann, Giuliani admitted, “This is not a fraud case.” Brann did not issue a ruling on Tuesday, but he was openly skeptical of Giuliani’s arguments. Mark Aronchick, a lawyer for the Allegheny County Board of Elections, said Giuliani was in a “fantasy world” and called his allegations “disgraceful.”

Many other observers shared these sentiments.

Before Tuesday, Rudy Giuliani last registered an appearance in the U.S. federal judiciary in 1992, and in the view of many legal observers, it showed. The former mayor of New York flubbed basic concepts of law and, in at least one instance, displayed a poor command of the English language. Giuliani confessed that he did not know the word “opacity,” applying the Bizarro World definition that it “probably means you can see.” “It means you can’t,” U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann corrected. Giuliani even acknowledged, later in the hearing, that he did not know what strict scrutiny meant.

But in alternative-facts Fox News land, Rudy apparently was a genius.