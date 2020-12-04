Trump's 'Eyes And Ears' Banned From DOJ Premises

Maybe here is another reason Donald Trump is so pissy about Bill Barr at the moment. Trump planted a s-p-y at the Department of Justice to pry "sensitive information" out of staffers there about the non-existent election fraud that lives only in his tiny shriveled brain. The Justice Department did not take kindly to this particular invasion, and banned Heidi Stirrup from the premises.

According to the AP:

The official serving as President Donald Trump’s eyes and ears at the Justice Department has been banned from the building after trying to pressure staffers to give up sensitive information about election fraud and other matters she could relay to the White House, three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press.

I'm sorry, "EYES AND EARS?" I know it seems like decades, nay — centuries! — since before Trump oozed into the White House, but if memory serves, the DOJ is supposed to operate independently of the administration, and administer justice in a non-partisan fashion. But perhaps I'm just being naïve.

Not only was Stirrup — a Stephen Miller protegé, to boot! — pressuring staffers to reveal secret info to which she was not entitled, she was attempting to make personnel decisions, as well!

Stirrup had also extended job offers to political allies for positions at some of the highest levels of the Justice Department without consulting any senior department officials or the White House counsel’s office and also attempted to interfere in the hiring process for career staffers, a violation of the government’s human resources policies, one of the people said.

Nicolle Wallace was comparing this breaking news to the Onion, and asked Emily Jane Fox for her take on this particular piece of ridiculousness. Wallace noted, "It's impossible to separate out the fact they all think they need pardons, and conduct such as this. This obviously isn't legal to leak information about ongoing criminal investigations to political appointees at the White House, but this is how the Trump family is spending its last weeks." Fox agreed, but reassured us that the pardons will be completely useless on the state level, where there is still a whole lotta crimin' being investigated.

FOX: All of these things we witnessed over the last four years have eroded all norms, all sense of decency, all sense of what's right. [...] But what awaits them, even if there's a potential pardon down the line from her father, is a string of investigations led by people in state offices and local offices. A pardon can't fix that. Installing people in the department of justice can't fix that either. There are people in this country who believe in the rule of law and exercise their powers to do right. That is what awaits them once their father leaves office in January.