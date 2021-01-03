Trump Trade Adviser Pushes Falsehood That Biden Inauguration Can Be Postponed

They may have been forced to air fact-checks of their conspiracy theories about voting machines, but that hasn't stopped Fox from airing lie-filled segments about the election supposedly being "stolen" from Trump, like this one.

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro made an appearance on this Saturday's Justice With Judge Jeanine, and continued to insist that the election was "stolen" from Trump, promised that they're going to bring the receipts any day now, despite the fact that they failed to do so when they had the chance in court, and then told the brazen lie that Joe Biden's January 20th inauguration can be postponed, the Constitution be damned.

Here's Navarro responding to Pirro's question about the group of Republican senators who plan to challenge the election certification on January 6th.

PIRRO: You talked about the art of the steal. Now there's a commission. There's an effort by 10-12 senators to start a commission to count and to review and audit what happened in this last election. And then in addition to that there is a certification process. All this has to happen before January 20th. Do you have any hopes that this can succeed?

NAVARRO: Yeah. Let me break a little news for you. Today as part of a six-person team we did a Zoom meeting with hundreds and hundreds of state legislatures across the battle grounds, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. These legislators, they are hot, they're angry. They want action.

What we did as a team, Giuliani was there, Eastman, John Lott, we gave them the receipts. We explained how the Democrat party as a matter of strategy stole this election from Donald J. Trump. And on Monday I'm coming out with a new report called the art of the steal, it will be on my Twitter feed, that shows beyond a shadow of a doubt this election was stolen.

The Democrats used a lot of legal means to get to an illegal end. And it was a game from the beginning, and it's tragedy Jeanine, because one thing we shouldn't be strategically gaming is the foundation of this republic. They stole this. We can prove it.

And so other things, breaking news, I would not be surprised to see a special counsel on this, and vice president Pence has the authority to give that 10-day window to do what needs to get done, and I cannot imagine when he looks at the facts he won't vote the right way on that.

PIRRO: And you know Peter, the interesting thing is that 10-day window, it is something that they can change the date. The first January 20th cannot be changed, that constitutional, but, this whole certification thing, the date can be changed.

NAVARRO: Well, it can be changed actually. We can go past that date. We can go past that date...

PIRRO: Oh? Okay.

NAVARRO: … if we need to. And we've got to get this right, as Lara Trump said. Get it right. They stole our right. We need to take it back for the people.