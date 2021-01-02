Politics
SEDITION? 12 GOP Senators Announce Plans To Fight Election Certification On January 6th

GOP Senators continue to kiss the ring of Donald Trump, promising to disrupt and fight the certification of Joe Biden's win on January 6th.
By Red Painter
Image from: DonkeyHotey

It started with Josh Hawley, the GOP Senator from Missouri who lives in Virginia, but claims his sister's address in Missouri as his "home," so he can serve in the Senate. He promised to throw a giant manbaby tantrum on January 6th in an effort to slow down the certification of Joe Biden's win. Now 11 more GOP Senators have joined him, in a shocking demonstration of sedition and possibly treason:

  • Ted Cruz
  • Ron Johnson
  • James Lankford
  • Steve Daines
  • John Kennedy
  • Marsha Blackburn
  • Mike Braun
  • Cynthia Lummis
  • Roger Marshall
  • Bill Hagerty
  • Tommy Tuberville

These idiots are so desperate to please Trump and the MAGA base that they are willing to try to overthrow the will of the people. Despicable.

Twitter had many thoughts:

If these Senators think that the election was fraudulent, does that invalidate the wins of all GOP Senators as well? McConnell? Collins? Graham? Does this mean NONE OF THEM WON, EITHER? There should be consequences, and if Ossoff and Warnock win on Tuesday, Biden will run all 3 branches, and full investigations can be done. The question is this: is the GOP protecting Trump, or are they protecting *themselves* from investigations into their dealings?

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

