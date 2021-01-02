SEDITION? 12 GOP Senators Announce Plans To Fight Election Certification On January 6th

It started with Josh Hawley, the GOP Senator from Missouri who lives in Virginia, but claims his sister's address in Missouri as his "home," so he can serve in the Senate. He promised to throw a giant manbaby tantrum on January 6th in an effort to slow down the certification of Joe Biden's win. Now 11 more GOP Senators have joined him, in a shocking demonstration of sedition and possibly treason:

Ted Cruz

Ron Johnson

James Lankford

Steve Daines

John Kennedy

Marsha Blackburn

Mike Braun

Cynthia Lummis

Roger Marshall

Bill Hagerty

Tommy Tuberville

These idiots are so desperate to please Trump and the MAGA base that they are willing to try to overthrow the will of the people. Despicable.

Twitter had many thoughts:

“On July 11, 1861, the Senate quickly passed Senate Daniel Clark's resolution, expelling all 10 southern senators by a vote of 32 to 10. By the following February, the Senate expelled another four senators for offering aid to the Confederacy.” #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/bNamno9XA6 — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) January 2, 2021

Dear Madam Speaker @SpeakerPelosi

Don't seat the traitors.



Dear Biden Voters in swing states,

Have you thought of suing Republicans making allegations to discount your votes?#SeditionHasConsequences — hily wood (@goshutyourmouth) January 2, 2021

If your loyalty is to Trump and not this country's democracy, you don't belong in Congress.



You took an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign & domestic.



You're traitors who should be prosecuted for treason.#SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/tYxyOYZUEN — LA Resists 🌊 (@LALewman) January 2, 2021

This attempt to reject our democracy is the worst thing anyone in our government has done in over 150 years.



You say no, war is worse? No, it's not. World War Two didn't start the day the tanks started moving. It started when Germany's democracy failed.#SeditionHasConsequences — JRehling (@JRehling) January 2, 2021

Any member of the House or Senate who refuses to accept the results of a fair election should be forced to wear the Cone of Shame. Forever! #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/8FBmU6cK7W — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) January 2, 2021

A vote to ignore the will of the people is a vote for tyranny.



Any Republican who votes for this must RESIGN.🤬#GOPsedition #sedition https://t.co/KmnB85xY4X — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) December 31, 2020

There are actually 12 Senators “pointing a loaded gun” at the heart of democracy. They should always be known as the #dirtydozen They all know better. They all know there is no evidence. They all know that every case was thrown out of court, even by Trump appointees. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 2, 2021

If these Senators think that the election was fraudulent, does that invalidate the wins of all GOP Senators as well? McConnell? Collins? Graham? Does this mean NONE OF THEM WON, EITHER? There should be consequences, and if Ossoff and Warnock win on Tuesday, Biden will run all 3 branches, and full investigations can be done. The question is this: is the GOP protecting Trump, or are they protecting *themselves* from investigations into their dealings?