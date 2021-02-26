'Sedition Truck' At Capitol Riot Owned By GOP Rep's Husband

According to Wikipedia, "Three Percenters believe in the ability of citizen volunteers with ordinary weapons to successfully resist the United States military. They support this belief by claiming that only around 3% of American colonists fought the British during the American Revolution, a claim which underestimates the number of people who resisted British rule."

So you might think it a little odd that the husband of a congresswoman from Illinois is knowingly or unknowingly advocating for the overthrow of the U.S. Government by force.

Source: The Daily Beast

A pickup truck parked at the United States Capitol and bearing a Three Percenter militia sticker on the day of the Jan. 6 riot belongs to the husband of freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, who approvingly quoted Adolf Hitler a day earlier. Researchers on Twitter first noticed the Ford pickup truck with the far-right militia’s decal parked on the Capitol grounds in footage posted to social media and taken by CBS News. The presence of a vehicle with a militia decal so close to the Capitol, inaccessible to normal vehicle traffic, raised questions about how it got there—and whether it belonged to any of the hundreds of suspects involved in the deadly riot.

Responding to The Daily Beast, Chris Miller, Rep. Miller’s husband, wrote this in an e-mail.

“Army friend gave me decal. Thought it was a cool decal. Took it off because of negative pub,” Miller wrote in an email late Thursday. He says he “never was member” of the militia and “didn’t know anything about 3% till fake news started this fake story and read about them.”

And that ladies and gentlemen is what's called "tell" in poker. As the saying goes, there are traitors in our midst, and some of them are in Congress right now.

As for The Three Percenters (TTPO), they dissolved a few days ago after so much bad publicity from the failed January 6th insurrection. And also that so many of their members are now in jail, one assumes.