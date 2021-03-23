Former NYPD Spokesperson Arrested For Her Role In Capitol Riot

Known as the "Tambourine Lady" because she used a tambourine inside the Capitol, to cheer on the rioters no doubt. The FBI caught her through an anonymous tip and recovered the tambourine from her home, which is now entered into evidence in her multiple charge indictment. And like many of them, this traitor was a former cop.

Source: Gothamist

A retired NYPD officer has been arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol building on the January 6th — then shaking a tambourine as she appeared to cheer on the pro-Trump mob inside the rotunda, according to federal authorities.

Sara Carpenter, a 51-year-old resident of Richmond Hill, Queens, surrounded to federal authorities on Tuesday morning for her alleged role in the insurrection, which left five people dead, including a U.S. Capitol police officer.

Carpenter, who served as an NYPD spokesperson before retiring in 2004, was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, both misdemeanors. She is one of dozens of current and former law enforcement members accused of participating in the deadly pro-Trump riot.