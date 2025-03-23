'Doesn't Matter': Trump Envoy Unconcerned With Putin Taking Over Europe

Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's special envoy, argued that it "doesn't matter" whether or not Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to take over Europe.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Witkoff told host Shannon Bream that Putin "wants peace" in Ukraine despite overnight attacks that killed at least seven people.

"You're convinced that he's not going to go further or have aspirations towards Europe," Bream noted. "Why are you convinced that he won't press further? If he's given some reward or some territory this time around?"

"This is not me taking sides," Witkoff insisted. "Now, I've been asked my opinion about what President Putin's motives are on a larger scale. And I simply have said that I just don't see that he wants to take all of Europe. This is a much different situation than it was in World War Two."

"To me, it just — it just — I take him at his word in this sense," he continued. "So, and I think the Europeans are beginning to come to that belief, too. But it sort of doesn't matter."

"The real issue here, the agenda set forth by President Trump, he is my boss. And I adhere to that fact that the agenda is stop the killing, stop the carnage. Let's end this thing."