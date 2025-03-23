I'm not easily shocked by the Trump administration anymore. At least I thought I couldn't be, as I more or less expect them to parrot Russian propaganda, almost word-for-word. They're all a bunch of treasonous swine that are intent on selling out America's interests and ideals, and they should all be given traitor treatment as far as I'm concerned. So when Trump sent Witkoff to Moscow my expectations were, shall we say, low. Witkoff exceeded them. And then some.

Source: Apostrophe

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin prayed for US President Donald Tucker when he was assassinated.

This was stated by the US President's special representative Steve Witkoff in an interview with American propagandist Tucker Carlson.

"I don't think Putin is a bad person. It's a complicated situation, this war and all the components that led to it. It never comes down to one person, right? So I think we can figure it out," he said.

Witkoff gave details of his visit to the Russian Federation and meeting with Putin.

"The second visit I made was personal. President Putin commissioned a wonderful portrait of President Trump from a leading Russian artist, and he actually gave it to me, asking me to give it to President Trump. I brought the portrait home and gave it to him. It was reported in the press, but it was such a heartfelt moment."

He told me a story, Tucker, about how when the president was shot, he went to his local church, met with the priest, and prayed for the president. Not because he was the president of the United States or could become one, but because he was his friend and prayed for his friend. Can you imagine sitting and listening to those conversations? I went home, gave this message to our president, and presented him with the painting. And it was obvious that it touched him," said the special representative of the American leader.