'Abandoned Ukraine': Fox News Host Confronts Pete Hegseth Over Putin 'Victory Lap'

Fox News host Shannon Bream confronted U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to take a "victory lap" because the Kremlin believes President Donald Trump "abandoned Ukraine."

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Bream told Hegseth, "Russia apparently is planning to declare victory tomorrow."

"There are propagandists who say they're going to share messages that the West essentially abandoned Ukraine," she explained. "I mean, how does the U.S. and will it counter that messaging if that's a victory lap Russia tries to take?"

"Well, Vladimir Putin can attempt to take all the victory laps he wants," Hegseth insisted. "The reality is the president is focused on one thing and one thing only, and that's stopping the killing and the destruction across Ukraine and ensuring an enduring peace."

"There's gonna be bumps in the road in these conversations when you're seeking a historic peace," he added. "So standing here and saying you're good, you're bad, you're a dictator, you're not a dictator, you invaded, you didn't, it's not useful, it's not productive."