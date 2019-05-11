Giuliani Cancelled Trip To Ukraine Because Scooby Doo And Those Meddling Investigations

Rudy Giuliani was taking a lot of heat from the press and, it turns out, the Democrats, for plans to bounce over to the Ukraine to get dirt on Trump's NEW political nemesis, Joe Biden. Senator Chris Murphy spoke forcefully about opening an investigation into the upcoming trip, and Hallie Jackson absolutely GRILLED Trump's campaign communications director, Marc Lotter about whether or not the campaign would benefit from the info Giuliani brought back about Biden.

Well, turns out, now, based on outrage and threats of those Meddling Democrats, Giuliani told Shannon Bream he was no longer going. He'll just sit back and let it "unfold." Though, he did take plenty of time in the interview to make the cancelled trip about the Steele Dossier and Hillary Clinton, and also screw up and call the woman to whom he was speaking "Sharon" instead of "Shannon."

GIULIANI: 2020 is a long time from now. If I wanted to meddle in that election, which I don't, I could've held this for a year and dropped this right before the convention. The reality is, I came about this by accident, investigating Ukrainian collusion with Democrats, to affect the election, and also to create a false narrative against the president, and over the next 3-4 months you're gonna find out all about that, including the corruption that went on with the Steele Dossier, and the corruption that went on with Papadolous and the way he was set up. BREAM: Let me ask you, to that point... GIULIANI: It's all part of one large conspiracy that has about two or three parts to it. So I've decided, Sharon, I'm not gonna go to the Ukraine. BREAM: You're NOT gonna go. GIULIANI: I'm NOT gonna go, because I think I'm walking into a group of people that are enemies of the president, in some cases, enemies of the United States, and in one case, and ALREADY CONVICTED PERSON who has been found to be involved with assisting the Democrats with the 2016 election.

Okaaaaaaaaay. THAT'S why you're not going. You don't wanna deal with an enemy of AMERICA, or god-forbid, an ALREADY CONVICTED PERSON...and Hillary blah blah blah 2016 schmerkle blerkle snorkle I am rubber you are glue argle bargle.

It's certainly in no way a "Ukraine, if you're listening..." type of operation, right?