Trump Campaign Official Claims They Have Nothing To Do With Rudy's Trip

Watch this Meet The Press segment. This is what it looks like when a reporter is deeply perceptive and actually prepared for an interview. Hallie Jackson knows exactly where she's going and she's relentless with the questions as she pushes back on Marc Lotter, the Trump campaign's communications director.

"The bigger issue here is a campaign, whether you want to or not, having somebody seek information from a foreign government that could hurt the campaign opponent. Do you believe this is a slippery slope?" she said.

"I believe if you're going to have somebody running for president of the United States, if there is the possibility that something inappropriate happened, then it needs to be investigated."

"Well, that's not the answer to my question. Do you think what Rudy Giuliani is doing is setting a bad precedent?"

"i'm not going to get into what a private citizen does."

"You should. He's talking about the guy you're working for."

"He's also acting in his capacity as a private citizen, not on behalf of our campaign. Go back to 2016. Hillary Clinton and the DNC was hiring third parties to go out and work with foreign operatives."

And so on. But Jackson didn't let up, and it's clear there's at least one reporter who has Lotter's number.