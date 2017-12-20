Great Optics, President Stupid: Trump May Sign Tax Bill At Mar-a-Lago

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short told MSNBC's Hallie Jackson on Wednesday that President Donald Trump "may" sign the controversial Republican tax bill at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the Christmas holiday.

"This bill is coming to the president's desk," Jackson observed during an interview with Short on the White House lawn. "He may not sign it at the White House is what I'm hearing. Is he really going to sign a 'middle-class tax cut bill' -- as he calls it -- in Mar-a-Lago?"

Short insisted that "complicating factors" may force Trump to sign the bill at his exclusive resort.

"We don't know when we're going to receive it, so that's going to be a factor," Short explained. "But the reality is that it will be done, he's having the [bill passage] event here today."

"Done before Christmas?" Jackson pressed.

"As far as the actual signing date, we won't know that until he actually receives the bill from Congress," Short stated.

"So it's a possibility it will happen in that week between Christmas and New Year's," Jackson said, referring to Trump's Mar-a-Lago vacation.

"It's a possibility," Short conceded. "It will be signed either way."