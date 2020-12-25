Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Crookie Good Guy Of The Year Award: Marc Elias And His Team Of 'Kraken Busters'

DNC election lawyer Marc Elias and his team earn the Good Guys of the Year award for their hard work fighting the flood of lawsuits and unleashed 'Kraken' meant to delegitimize Joe Biden.
By Karoli Kuns
1 week ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

If there is one clear hero of the 2020 election season, it's Marc Elias, the DNC attorney who headed up the team which fought all of the Kraken lawsuits Donald Trump and Republicans filed to try and steal the election.

With every suit filed and every appeal filed after each loss, Elias and his team were there with the documents, the analysis, and most importantly, the wins.

In the end, Elias and the team won 59 major lawsuits and all the associated appeals to the original action. Trump won one, a minor Pennsylvania case involving a handful of votes. All of those actions and their associated documents are loaded up over on Democracy Docket.

With the 2020 election done, Elias has turned his attention to Georgia and the ongoing Republican efforts to try and suppress the voters who delivered the state to Joe Biden in 2020. You should subscribe to his Democracy Docket newsletter to stay current on their efforts too.

For all of his winning Twitter and courtroom ways, Elias is deadly serious about where our democracy is going and what reforms we need to repudiate the authoritarianism Republicans are demonstrating.

Trumpism has morphed from a racist attack on the first Black president into an all-out assault on the very idea of democratic elections. In this sphere, Trumpism’s defining feature is a belief that every electoral outcome that does not favor Trump and his allies must be fraudulent. Its logic is tautological—if Trump did not win there must have been fraud. If there was fraud, Trump did not win. Nothing more is required.

One might think that the simple end of this problem is for Donald Trump to simply leave the White House on the morning of January 20th as a disgraced one-term president. The Republican Party’s reaction to the Texas case suggests this will not be the case.

Read on...

From my standpoint, Elias is a true American hero. Also, he has an adorable dog.

For those two stellar achievements, Marc Elias gets my special Editors' Choice Good Guy Crookie Award for 2020.

2020_crookie_good_guys_award.jpg

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team