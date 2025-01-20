MAGA Minions Still Fighting And Losing Over The Big Lie

As the gentle reader assuredly remembers, the Orange Felon and his MAGA moronic minions started fighting to proof The Big Lie in courts all across the country. They spent millions of dollars, filed hundreds and thousands of lawsuits and never won a single case. Most people might have thought that would all go away now since the Very Bad Thing happened, but most people would be wrong.

When Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos hired his good buddy, Michael Gableman, to be the special counsel in a proble into the 2020 elections, one of the more absurd things Gableman came up with was accusing nursing home residents of voting even they were incompetent. But when he finally offered up a report on that accusation, it was found that the investigation was done illegally, and that the numbers were pulled from his fat ass and had no basis in reality.

Despite that fiasco, the Trumpanzees continued to run with it, eventually helping their carpetbagging Great White Hope, Eric Hovde, lose his election bid for senator

And even after that, the MAGAts kept acting the fools that they are by going all the way to the state supreme court demanding the medical and probate court records for people in nursing homes and other care facilities that they thought to be incompetent. The court released their decision on Friday, just days before the Orange Felon's inauguration. Needless to say, The Big Lie was shot down yet again:



The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday denied a request for records of voters identified as ineligible due to incompetence, overturning an appeals court opinion that had opened the door to releasing the list. The lower court ruling, issued in December 2023, contradicted an appeals court opinion from another district holding that the records sought were confidential.

Long story short, the conservative judges in the appellate court tried to cut corners and skirt their duties. In other words, the appellate court tried to make the law support their position and they failed miserably.