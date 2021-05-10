Gingrich Still Pushing The Big Lie, Slams Mail-In Voting

Newt Gingrich continues to push The Big Lie that TraitorTrump was the real winner of the 2020 election (he was not) and that is was somehow stolen from him (it was not) and that this is a good reason for all the new Jim Crow style voting laws (it is not). Today's willing co-conspirator was Maria Bartiromo and Fox News.

BARTIROMO: Welcome back, and we are back with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Newt, I want to get your take on the push for free and fair elections. Texas lawmakers advancing a new voting reform bill on Friday. It prohibits the sending of unsolicited mail-in ballot applications by elected officials. It bans harvesting activity and protects oversight for elections. Of course, it comes a day after Florida Governor Ron Desantis green lit to require boxes to be monitored. States coming with new rules around voting.

GINGRICH: I think we learned in 2020 and earlier that we have elections that are too easy to steal and, for example, you can actually buy an official Georgia presidential ballot on eBay and other number of states. When they were controlling the ballots, it's just not true. This is a very open system. There's a system where people could cheat and did and without getting into the argument about how big the cheating it was, it was large enough that every American should expect that they have the right to vote and right to have vote counted. They have the right for the vote to be held legally and accurately and they shouldn't have their vote canceled by somebody who is cheating and that's exactly what's been going on.

BARTIROMO: Yeah, in fact, --

GINGRICH: They are necessary reforms.

BARTIROMO: Last week the Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, told me mail-in ballots were the key piece in the elections of 2020 and in Georgia at the beginning of this year. Watch this.

(CLIP)

BARTIROMO: We point out because HR1 already passed the House and today Stacey Abrams says she wants to run for President.

GINGRICH: Why not? She's already changed Georgia without ever being Governor. She's intimidated Governor Kemp and intimidated the Secretary of State, so she's dominated Georgia despite losing and maybe she figures she will do the same thing. Of course, she will have to face off against Kamala Harris about who the first woman President should be. What Ken just said is really important for people to understand. In a number of states the Republicans were just plain outlawyered. The other side did a better job and set the rules of the game. The rules game were designed to do exactly what he said. Figure out any vote that is the Republicans have and then hold the ballots open until you can get enough votes to beat them and that's -- every one of the states is really close that Trump lost. you had those kind of shenanigans and state law violated in every single one of those states.