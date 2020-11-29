Politics
Trump Goes Off The Rails On Fox News And Suggests FBI Is 'Involved' In Stealing Election

In his first interview since losing to President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump repeated false claims about voter fraud and suggested that the FBI was "involved" in stealing the election.
Trump made the claims while speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

"They send millions and millions and millions of mail-in ballots," Trump opined. "I'm sure you know people that got two, three, four -- because I do. They got four ballots. They got one at a country home. Dead people were seeing ballots. But even worse, dead people were applying to get a ballot. They were making applications to get ballots. Many. And we're not talking about 10 people, we're talking -- there are a lot of dead people that so-called voted this election."

"This is total fraud," he continued. "And how the FBI and Department of Justice -- I don't know, maybe they're involved. But how people are allowed to get away with this stuff is unbelievable. This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud."

Trump also suggested that the judicial system had been rigged against him.

"We go to judges and people don't want to get involved," Trump remarked to Bartiromo. "The media doesn't even want to cover it. I mean, you're doing something. You're actually very brave."

