Bill Barr Makes Up Brand New Conspiracy Theory About Mail-In Ballots

In an effort to protect Trump, his Attorney General, Bill Barr, claimed foreign governments could print up thousands of phony mail-in ballots to disrupt the 2020 presidential election.

The cover-up general, as the late William Safire nicknamed him, acts more like Trump's personal attorney than the U.S. AG, and he dutifully attacked the validity of mail-in voting by creating a whole new conspiracy theory.

Barr joined Marie Bartiromo on her Fox News Sunday show, to cement his legacy as a destructive force to the rule of law. First he began criticizing social media companies that are supposedly censoring conservatives, claiming their free speech rights are being abridged.

All Americans should at least feel confident that their US Attorney General understands the First Amendment protects the individual from government censorship. He should know it doesn't cover private companies trying to root out conspiracy theories and misinformation that are detrimental to our nation.

Then host Marie Bartiromo, who can't resist bringing up Hillary Clinton for no reason, brought her into the mail-in ballot conversation. She said, "While there's a big discussion right now about mail-in voting, Hillary Clinton said it's fine, it's fair."

Barr replied, "Well, it absolutely opens the flood gates to fraud."

He continued, "Those things are delivered to mailboxes. They can be taken out — there are questions whether it denies a secret ballot because the states have you signing the outside of the envelope, so the person opens the envelope will know how how people voted."

Americans know how mail-in ballots are counted, a**hole.

"Right now a foreign country could print up tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots, and it would be very hard for us to detect which is the right one and which is the wrong ballot," Barr said.

If any foreign country wants to go to those lengths it would be Russia, to elect Trump. But it's absurd on its face.

"So I think it can upset and undercut the confidence in the integrity of our election. If anything, we should tighten them up right now."

Bill Barr is an evangelical conservative of the worst order.

He puts the president above all others. He helped cover-up IraqGate and the Iran-Contra scandal when he was George H.W. Bush's AG. For Trump he participates in nonsensical lies and conspiracies, all in an effort to shield Donald from his egregious behavior and and crimes, as he did with Bush Sr.

HE'S the person helping to destroy the integrity of the 2020 election, by heavily suppressing the vote and creating a new conspiracy that Trump and his minions can amplify.

He needs to be prosecuted for his behavior.