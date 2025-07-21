Maria Bartiromo Works Overtime To Cover Up Epstein Scandal

Fox News host MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo's new conspiracy theory is a doozy: the FBI raided Mar-A-Lago to recapture documents that would have exposed the conspiracy by President Obama to smear Trump.

If it wasn't for the kangaroo Supreme Court's ridiculous ruling shielding Trump, as well as his favorite judge Eileen Cannon, Trump would be in prison or waiting to serve time right now.

BARTIROMO: And I was told that that's why they raided Mar-a-Lago. That they wanted to find the Trump-Russia documents that indicated there was absolutely no collusion and that there was no evidence to even start such an investigation.



But Trump didn't have it there in Mar-a-Lago, but that's why they raided his house in 2022. Is that correct? GABBARD: I don't have the details on the specifics of the Mar-a-Lago raid itself. Those are within the possession of the FBI. But there's no question in my mind that this intelligence community assessment that President Obama ordered be published, which contained a manufactured intelligence document. It's worse than even politicization of intelligence. It was manufactured intelligence that sought to achieve President Obama and his team's objective, which was undermining President Trump's presidency and subverting the will of the American people. So yes, next week we will be releasing more detailed information about how exactly this took place and the extent to which this information was sought to be hidden from the American people, hidden from officials who would be in a position to do something about it. And that's really the point here that I think is most important, Maria, and you said it in your opening. Accountability is essential for the future of our country, for the American people to have any sense of trust in the integrity of our democratic republic. Accountability, action, prosecution, indictments for those who are responsible for trying to steal our democracy is essential for us to make sure that this never happens to our country again.

Gabbard knows this is a freaking lie, but instead of refuting it, she lies and says she has no knowledge of the FBI raid.

Wow.

It's as if the MAGA cult, Trump's cabinet and its Congressional allies collected a plethora of different conspiracy theories and kept them at the ready to use whenever Trump is embroiled in a damaging negative story.

They've been emptying the well over the Jeffrey Epstein saga because pedophilia is a bridge too far for the MAGAs.

This one is completely insane.

It was exactly 6 months ago that this administration issued blanket pardons to everyone involved in the January 6 insurrection. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-07-20T17:28:16.106Z