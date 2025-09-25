Melania Walking Up An Escalator Is Deemed 'Heroic' On Fox

EscalatorGate has taken on new meaning for the MAGA cult. They must find stories to fill the airwaves while avoiding discussions of Donald Trump's decrepit economy, horrific foreign policy, and cover-up of the Epstein files.

Destroying the First Amendment and silencing all his critics hasn't done it for the cult.

The MAGA GOP is left with creating a conspiracy so wide and vast that merely the act of walking up a stopped escalator is deemed magical.

FOX Business MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo hailed first lady Melania Trump for not falling down when the escalator stopped as she and Demented Donald approached it. The Fox Biz host even claimed she saved Trump from calamity.

Apparently, standing in one place for more than a second is deemed dangerous for the crazy grandpa.

BARTIROMO: I want to get your take on this, because President Trump says the Secret Service is investigating what he is calling triple sabotage after his time at the United Nations on Tuesday. The president wants answers after the escalator stopped as soon as he and the first lady stepped on it. Look how great Melania was. She is unfazed. She walks on it. It stops. She turns around to the president, and she just leads the president up and walks. So she was unfazed by it. But this could have been a massive, massive issue, and the president being frozen there in one place makes him vulnerable.

It's incredible that Melania Trump can walk up an escalator. She may have saved Donald Trump's life because he was momentarily stopped.

Trump is demanding a full investigation of what he calls "triple sabotage"

Fire the entire U.N. and turn the General Assembly into a mini-golf course? What feckless cowards everyone in the MAGA cult are.