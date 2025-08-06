Kevin Hassett Lunacy: BLS Conspired To Help Obama Win In 2012

Trump economic advisor Kevin Hassett claims on live TV that the Bureau of Labor Statistics manipulated data against Mitt Romney that turned the election for President Obama.

When I say claim, I really mean lied.

President Obama crushed Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential election with or without the Bureau of Labor Statistics report, but there's never a bad day for a new conspiracy promoted by the Trump administration to defend his incompetence.

BLS data revisions have been commonplace since "it's common for the agency to issue revisions to the prior monthly figures, as more accurate data is collected over time."

MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo made a face and declared her exasperation by the changing numbers (fixed) and the feared conspiracy.

BARTIROMO: And when you say potential suspicious patterns that they're gonna look at, I mean, I remember talking with you years ago about the BLS putting numbers out that could help, you know, Democrats put questions ahead of Republicans.

So how hard is it or easy is it to manipulate this data?

HASSETT: Well, the problem is that if you want to have like statistical certainty, right, that you need to have a large number of observations that are suspicious.

And so there are certainly anecdotes that are very concerning.

One of the famous ones in the literature is that right before Mitt Romney and Barack Obama were running, were running for office for president, there was a GDP release that was really surprisingly positive right before the election.

I thought, I had previously briefed Mitt Romney's campaign, that I thought that they're probably going to have a number that looked like a recession.

And then in fact they got a really big, beautiful number right before the election, probably had a big effect on the election.

And then that number ultimately was revised away. And it was revised away because it turned out that the number happened because of the biggest ever, all the way back to World War II, increase in defense spending. No kidding.

BARTIROMO: That is exactly what we've spoken about. And that's what I'm referring to.

HASSETT: Yes, and when you see something like that, then you got to say, no, this is not the kind of thing that should happen.

Our data agencies need to make sure that the data are trustworthy and not being manipulated politically.

And I'm a hundred percent sure that President Trump has made that one of his highest priorities, that we put together a team that produces data that people can 100% trust, and that people know where the data came from, and can open source it as much as possible.

BARTIROMO: Unbelievable.